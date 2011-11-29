Mapex launches brand new UK website

Mapex

Mapex has launched a brand new overhauled UK website. Head here now and you'll find all kinds of treats.

Take a look and you'll be able to get a peek at products from each Mapex range from Horizon all the way up to Orion and the Black Panther Collection sets.

Alongside the demo videos sit image galleries that contain multiple, hard-angle shots of every configuration in each finish Mapex offer to the UK market, again, to get you as close to the kit as possible before visiting your local drum store!

There's now also a heap of videos including live artist performances, artist interviews, back stage exclusives and educational clips, such as guest lessons with Steve White.

Check out www.mapex.co.uk to see what all the fuss is about.