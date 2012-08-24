Maiden still supporting Clive Burr Trust

Harris

Iron Maiden will continue to support Clive Burr.

That's according to Maiden mainman Steve Harris, who told SamaritanMag.com about the band's work with the Clive Burr Trust, an organization set up to aid the former drummer. Burr, who played on Maiden's first thtree albums, suffers with multiple sclerosis.

Harris said: "We've been involved with stuff over the years. A lot of people make a big publicity thing out of it, but we don't, so I'd rather not say.

"Our old drummer Clive has MS so we started the Clive Burr Trust. Another friend of mine, Ralph, has got it too - he's in a wheelchair. I went to school with him. He's my oldest friend since I was five years old, so we helped him too.

"The fans know about it and they contribute to it. Every now and again we'll do a show and just donate all the money. When we need to top it up, we do something."