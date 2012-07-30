Los Cabos introduces The Spider

Spider

Drum stick manufacturer Los Cabos has teamed up with the University of New Brunswick to come up with an innovative new machine that lends a few extra pairs of hands to the Los Cabos operation - ensuring the sticks you pick up will be a perfect match.

The Spider machine takes into account all kinds of information to match up sticks that are as close as possible in weight and pitch.

"Pitch pairing is something we've wanted to do for a few years now," said Matt Carter, director of marketing and artist relations. "According to our customers, we're producing some of the highest quality, longest-lasting drumsticks on the market. Now we can take our overall quality one step further."

Take a look at the video below for more.