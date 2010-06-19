Live: Hot New Tours Announced

Crooked vultures

It seems now that Download has been and gone (we've just about recovered) bands are falling over themselves to announce UK tours. Here's our pick of these week's announcements.

Them Crooked Vultures

Missed Dave Grohl and co's epic set at Download last weekend? Worry not, because the Vultures are heading back to the UK next month. Even better, it's all for a good cause. The ahem…supergroup will play Brixton Academy on 5 July. The show is in aid of Eagles of Death Metal bassist Brian O'Connor, who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

Cancer Bats

Another band that put on a storming set at Donington last week, Cancer Bats have just announced a full UK headlining tour. Mike Peters and the rest of the Canadian favourites kick off their tour in Folkestone on 27 October. For full dates click here.

30 Seconds To Mars

Clearly there were plenty of bands holding back until after the Donington metalathon before announcing their own dates, because 30 Seconds To Mars are another Download alumni to do just that this week. The Leto brothers get an arena tour underway in Brighton on 29 November.

Linkin Park

Nu metal veterans (can we call them veterans yet?) Linkin Park are back in arenas all over the UK in November. Rob Bourdon and co begin their jaunt on 4 November at Manchester Evening News Arena.

