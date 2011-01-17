Live and Unsigned 2011 kicks off

Live

The UK's biggest unsigned competition for original bands is in full swing, with the first batch of audutions kicking off last weekend. Live and Unsigned 2011 auditions have now taken place in Basildon, Cardiff and Dewsbury, with many more to come.

More than 900 acts performed across the three sessions, with the cream of the crop being picked out by a panel of judges, with those selected in with a shout of bagging a host of jaw-dropping prizes, includingarecord deal, publicity package and UK tour.

Next up for Live and Unsigned auditions are Middlesex and Sheffield, with loads more coming through January and February.