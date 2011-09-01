Kings Of Leon drummer joins Zildjian

Followill

Zildjian has welcomed Nathan Followill to its family of artists. Head inside to check out the Kings of Leon man's new set-up.

Followill will now use 15" A New Beat hi-hats, 8" A Custom splash, 20" Crash of Doom, 20" K Light Flat ride, 24" A Medium ride and a 24" K Light ride.

Sarah Malaney, Zildjian's Artist Relations Manager, commented on the switch: "We're thrilled to welcome Nathan to the Zildjian Family. He's already made an indelible mark on the drumming community and we're excited he's playing Zildjian".

For more information head over to www.zildjian.com.