June issue of Rhythm on sale now

Pick up the latest issue of Rhythm and you'll find
Taylor Hawkins
The Foo Fighters are back with their best album for a decade - the sublime Wasting Light. To celebrate we sat Taylor Hawkins down with his old buddy Danny Goffey (of Supergrass fame) to find out all about the making of the record, sweat-drenched warm-up shows and the Foos' return from the brink. We also get a kit tour from Taylor's tech and talk to super producer Butch Vig about knob twiddling in Dave Grohl's garage.
ALSO INTERVIEWED
Mike Pedicone (My Chemical Romance)
Jon Hiseman
Ronnie Vannucci (The Killers)
James Hester (Cars On Fire)
Gareth 'Snoz' Lawrence (The Blackout)
James Mack (Cirque du Soleil)
Paul Cook (Sex Pistols)
And more
REVIEWED
Mapex Black Panther Blaster drum kit
Meinl FX Pedal
Tama Silverstar drum kit
Yamaha Gigmaker drum kit
Dixon Hybrid snare drum
Techtonic electronic drum kit
LEARN
Check out our tuition disc and learn how to play Avenged Sevenfold's 'Nightmare', 'Banquet' by Bloc Party and Lynyrd Skynyrd classic 'Sweet Home Alabama'.
Take tips on how to play like Shannon Leto, Will Kennedy and Mel Lewis.
Take an exclusive guest lesson from James Hester
WIN
A Dixon snare drum, a pair of Download tickets and some Rock-a-bye Baby clothing!
You can pick a copy up from all good newsagents or order online at www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk.