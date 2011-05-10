June issue of Rhythm on sale now

Hawkins

Pick up the latest issue of Rhythm and you'll find



Taylor Hawkins



The Foo Fighters are back with their best album for a decade - the sublime Wasting Light. To celebrate we sat Taylor Hawkins down with his old buddy Danny Goffey (of Supergrass fame) to find out all about the making of the record, sweat-drenched warm-up shows and the Foos' return from the brink. We also get a kit tour from Taylor's tech and talk to super producer Butch Vig about knob twiddling in Dave Grohl's garage.



ALSO INTERVIEWED

Mike Pedicone (My Chemical Romance)

Jon Hiseman

Ronnie Vannucci (The Killers)

James Hester (Cars On Fire)

Gareth 'Snoz' Lawrence (The Blackout)

James Mack (Cirque du Soleil)

Paul Cook (Sex Pistols)



And more



REVIEWED

Mapex Black Panther Blaster drum kit

Meinl FX Pedal

Tama Silverstar drum kit

Yamaha Gigmaker drum kit

Dixon Hybrid snare drum

Techtonic electronic drum kit



LEARN

Check out our tuition disc and learn how to play Avenged Sevenfold's 'Nightmare', 'Banquet' by Bloc Party and Lynyrd Skynyrd classic 'Sweet Home Alabama'.

Take tips on how to play like Shannon Leto, Will Kennedy and Mel Lewis.

Take an exclusive guest lesson from James Hester



WIN

A Dixon snare drum, a pair of Download tickets and some Rock-a-bye Baby clothing!



