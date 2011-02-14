Jojo Mayer, Ralph Salmins and more for UDE

JoJo

The Ultimate Drum Experience is returning in 2011, and it's looking even bigger and better than ever.



Mike Dolbear and Vic Firth are putting on the week-long lesson, clinic and seminar filled event in Elstree between 25 and 29 July.



Drummers signed up to give workshops and lessons include Jojo Mayer, Billy Ward and Geoff Dune. Ralph Salmins, Jeff Davenport and more will also be on hand to give guest lessons at what is drum camp from heaven for drummers.



Places on the course are strictly limited - meaning you can get up close and personal with the drum stars in attendance - and cost £375. For more details take a look at www.ultimatedrumexperience.co.uk.