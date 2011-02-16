Jason Bonham to back Paul Rodgers

Bonham

© Tim Mosenfelder/Corbis

Jason Bonham is hitting the UK later this year as part of Paul Rodgers' latest band.



The former Free frontman chose Bonham after the pair performed together in the US recently.



Rodgers told Blabbermouth: "Jason played with Joe Perry and myself in L.A. recently and was so hot that I asked him to join us for the UK tour."

You can see Jason and Paul at the following shows:

April 15 - Blackpool, Opera House

April 16 - Sheffield, City Hall

April 18 - Newcastle, City Hall

April 19 - Glasgow, Clyde Auditorium

April 21 - Manchester, O2 Apollo

April 22 - Nottingham, Royal Centre

April 24 - Bournemouth, Internation Centre

April 25 - Southend, Cliff Pavilion

April 27 - London, Royal Albert Hall

April 28 - Birmingham, NIA

Jason will also be in the UK this summer for a slot at the High Voltage festival before a trio of headline shows.