Jason Bonham to back Paul Rodgers

Jason Bonham is hitting the UK later this year as part of Paul Rodgers' latest band.
The former Free frontman chose Bonham after the pair performed together in the US recently.
Rodgers told Blabbermouth: "Jason played with Joe Perry and myself in L.A. recently and was so hot that I asked him to join us for the UK tour."
You can see Jason and Paul at the following shows:
April 15 - Blackpool, Opera House
April 16 - Sheffield, City Hall
April 18 - Newcastle, City Hall
April 19 - Glasgow, Clyde Auditorium
April 21 - Manchester, O2 Apollo
April 22 - Nottingham, Royal Centre
April 24 - Bournemouth, Internation Centre
April 25 - Southend, Cliff Pavilion
April 27 - London, Royal Albert Hall
April 28 - Birmingham, NIA
Jason will also be in the UK this summer for a slot at the High Voltage festival before a trio of headline shows.