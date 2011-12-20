January issue of Rhythm on sale now

RHY

Brann Dailor

Fresh of the back of recording the metal album of 2011, Mastodon's powerhouse drummer and lyricist talks to Rhythm about penning and recording The Hunter, his Phil Collins-inspired tom set-up and the quest for adding pop hooks. To his band's monstrous prog metal sound. Plus we get a tour of Brann's kit and chat with The Hunter producer Mike Elizondo.

INTERVIEWED

Tommy Clufetos (Ozzy Osbourne)

Joe Travers (Dweezil Zappa)

Richard Bailey

Andy Burrows (I Am Arrows)

Terri Lynne Carrington

Stephen Grantley (Stiff Little Fingers)

Robin Goodridge (Bush)

REVIEWED

New albums, DVDs and books from Lamb of God, The Roots, Bill Bailey, Todd Sucherman, Claus Hessler and more.

GEAR

Odery Eyedentity drum kit

Worldmax snare drums

Natal snare drums

Silverstoen drum thrones

Drumcraft double drop clutch

Roland SPD-SX

ON THE RHYTHM CD

Learn Elvis Costello classic 'Oliver's Army', metal cruncher 'The Last Fight' by Bullet For My Valentine and ELO's 'Evil Woman'. Plus learn broken doubles, buzz rolls, quarter-note funk and much more.

WIN

Win yourself a Tamco Anniversary bass pedal

You'll find all this and more in the brand new issue of Rhythm, on sale in all good newsagents, online and on Apple Newsstand now.