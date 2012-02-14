In Pictures: Molecules drums in all their glory
How’s this for a unique-looking kit? Molecules drums are the latest in the raft of products seeking to boost your bottom end that have hit the market in recent years.
The company’s uniquely-shaped, light-weight acrylic shells have been designed to maximise tone, resonance and projection. They also have a single head design which cuts out top head/bottom head frequency issues.
For more details keep an eye out for the April issue of Rhythm and head to www.moleculesdrumcompany.com.