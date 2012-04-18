In Pictures: Inside the Zildjian Vault

Scott Mckenzie - IT and Operations Manager, adds: “The stock management software that keeps track of what cymbals are stored where had to be created specifically for Zildjian products.

“We try to ensure that each cymbal is stored as for as little time as possible, first in first out and when you can’t label or barcode the products it can be problematic. We have created the ideal storage environment and reduced manual intervention to a minimum.

“Simply put, we treat every cymbal as an individual as soon as it enters the building, allocated to a unique location in the vault until dispatch. This goes for every cymbal in every range.