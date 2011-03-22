Igor Cavalera: Cavalera Conspiracy 'is the reunion'

Igor

Igor Cavalera has dismissed continuing speculation of a classic line-up Sepultura reunion, saying that he and brother Max playing together "is the reunion".



He told Loud magazine: "Me and Max playing together, that's the reunion. Out of all the other people who passed through Sepultua, that's what I consider to be the reunion. I don't see why there needs to be other people in on it. I'm more than happy to have what I have right now. I don't need any other kind of reunion."



The pair have just released new album Blunt Force Trauma which earned a four-star review in the new issue of Rhythm. Igor also spoke to us about recording the album in Rhythm 187, which you can find here.