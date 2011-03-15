April issue of Rhythm now on sale

Collins

Pick up this month's Rhythm and you'll find



Why we love Phil Collins, and why you should too



From Genesis genius to soul survivor, we track the career of the drum world's first superstar drummer - Phil Collins. Right back to Genesis through to last year's Number One album Going Back, it's all here in our huge 11-page cover feature. We also talk to Phil's percussive partner in crime Chester Thompson and ask drum behemoths Neil Peart, Mike Portnoy and Brann Dailor just why they hold Collins so close to their hearts. We also talk you though Phil's kits down the years from Pearl and Premier to Gretsch and Ludwig, they're all here.

INTERVIEWED

Mark Brezezicki (Big Country, The Cult, Procol Harum)

Brendan Buckley (Shakira)

Sam Fogarino (Interpol)

Brian Downey (Thin Lizzy)

Pete Robertson (The Vaccines)

Jack Lawrence-Brown (White Lies)



And more

REVIEWED

Dixon Artisan Custom TMS drum kit

Guru Drumworks Walnut drum kitDuende Duo and Latino cajons

Ford Corian snare drums

Techtonic Unplugged drum kit

Morgan Davies snare drums

LEARN

Find out how to play Slipknot face-melter 'Psychosocial', Cee Lo Green's pop hit 'Forget You' and Jeff Buckley classic 'Last Goodbye'

Learn to play like Mike Portnoy, Gerry Brown and Buddy Rich and take a guest lesson from Keith Carlock

WIN

A Guru Drumworks snare drum worth £499

You can pick a copy up from all good newsagents or order online at www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk.