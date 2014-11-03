Huge Christmas Discounts!

This Christmas we're warming things up with our hottest ever subscription deals. Get the glossy print edition of Rhythm delivered straight to your door every month with zero effort for only £44, saving up to 68% on the price you'd pay at the shops.

Or you can opt for Rhythm's digital edition - available on your iPad, iPhone, or Android device. Available instantly every month, you can save up to 28% and pay only £28 for a whole year's worth of issues.

Save up to 43% on a Rhythm subscription this Christmas!

Or you can get the best of both worlds and subscribe to our complete print + digital package. Get the printed magazine delivered to your doormat every month AND get instant access on your iOS or Android device for when you're on the move. This amazing bundle starts at £52 with an incredible 43% off the price it would cost to purchase both editions separately.

Everything you need is right here. Start reading today.