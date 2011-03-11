Huge charity drum event announced

Drum

© Ray McMahon/Corbis

Drummers from all over the world are joining forces for 48 hours later this year, and it's all in the name of charity.



Drum48 will see masterclasses, jam sessions, performances and lots more take place in Southampton between 13 and 15 May.



Matt Johnson, Colin Woolway and Simon Mellish are among those already confirmed for masterclasses, while UK drum builder extraordinaire David Nuttall (of Jalapeño Drums) will be on hand to give you a run-through of how he creates his gorgeous kits.



Money raised will go to the Wessex Cancer Trust and the Wessex Haemophilia Comprehensive Care Network.



For all of the latest updates on the show head over to www.drum48.co.uk.