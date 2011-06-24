Gen16 announces new websites and app

Gen16

Zildjian's new Gen16 division has announced a brand new website and a pair of beat-making products.

As well as their overhauled online portal (www.gen-16.com) Zildjian has also unveiled Gen16Grooves.com. The site offers the beats of thousands of top drummers, including Alex Acuna, Kenny Aronoff and Marco Minnemann for users to download.

That's not it from Gen16 though. They also have the Groove Player app up their sleeve.

The app can store thousands of beats and allows users to both store beats purchased from Gen16Grooves.com and those they have created themselves.

Visit www.gen-16.com for more.