Gang of Four back with album and tour

Heaney

Mark Heaney and Gang of Four are back with a new tour, a new album and a brand new video. Take a look inside for more.



The band release Content on 24 January and then head out on a worldwide jaunt. It all kicks off with a London show on 2 February, with tours of the US, New Zealand and Europe following.



To keep you ticking over until Content hits the shelves, take a look at the band's new video, 'You'll Never Pay For The Farm'.

For more on Gang of Four head to their website or check out Mark Heaney's official page.