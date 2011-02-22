Gabor Dornyei meets Billy Cobham

Gabor

Gabor Donyei has performed to millions of people as part of the all-conquering Thriller Live show. But despite his success, he still goes weak at the knees at the sight of his drum hero.



Gabor got the chance to meet his all-time favourite sticksman Billy Cobham when the jazz legend caught a recent Thriller Live show in Switzerland.



Take a look at the picture above to see just how happy Gabor looked to be meeting his hero.



Gabor also recently teamed up with education guru Dom Famularo as part of a new tHUNder Duo DVD. Check out the trailer below.

