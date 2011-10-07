Five things you can learn in Rhythm 195

RHY

The brand new issue of Rhythm is out now and it's packed full of features, lessons, reviews and a ton more. In fact, there's so much that to help get you started we've put together a list of five things you can learn from the issue.

1. All about Chad Smith's gorgeous new kits

The Chili Peppers man tells us about the return of the stadium rock giants, juggling side projects and shows us his two brand new Pearl custom kits.

2. How Vinnie Paul and Pantera created a metal classic

The metal messiah tells us how Pantera penned the classic 'Walk', and let's us in on why it reduced the late, great Dimebag Darrell to tears.

3. How to play pop punk, classic rock, funk and more!

On this month's cover disc we have 'Weightless' by All Time Low, Black Stone Cherry's 'White Trash Millionaire' and Sly and the Family Stone's classic 'Underdog'. We also have a guest lesson from Richard Bailey and much more.

4. Cassell The Beatmaker's take on powering UK hip-hop's biggest names

The Plan B/ The Streets drummer talks occupying the throne for British hip-hop's biggest stars, his love for Dave Weckl and why it's all about the groove.

5. How you can MOT your kit

In the first of a new series of practical features drum supertech Yard Gavrilovic tells you how to give your kit a full MOT and get it back looking and sounding awesome.

Rhythm 195 is on sale now. For a full issue preview head here. To order a copy visit www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk.