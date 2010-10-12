First Look: DW's new Performance Series

John Good, DW’s executive vice president and drum designer, seems pretty pleased with the results. He said: “We wanted this to be a kit that more drummers could afford, but we didn’t want to cut corners. It’s really a challenge to hit a certain price point and not give up on quality or performance. In this case, we really did have to perform.

"We included many of the features that you’ll find on one of our more expensive Custom Shop sets. I think we’ve come out with a pro-quality kit that has its own sonic personality and can translate to just about any genre of music today.”