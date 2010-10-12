First Look: DW's new Performance Series
DW has launched a brand new mid-priced kit – the Performance Series. The kit features HVX shells, which refers to the fact that their grain orientation is made up of horizontal, vertical and diagonal plies. All shells are North American maple, which DW claims will deliver one hell of a punch at lot to mid range frequency.
As well as HVX shells, the kit also features Quarter Lugs, which are basically scaled-down versions of DW's Turret Lugs, giving a whole new look to the shells.
John Good, DW’s executive vice president and drum designer, seems pretty pleased with the results. He said: “We wanted this to be a kit that more drummers could afford, but we didn’t want to cut corners. It’s really a challenge to hit a certain price point and not give up on quality or performance. In this case, we really did have to perform.
"We included many of the features that you’ll find on one of our more expensive Custom Shop sets. I think we’ve come out with a pro-quality kit that has its own sonic personality and can translate to just about any genre of music today.”
For more details head to www.dwdrums.com.