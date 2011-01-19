February issue of Rhythm is on sale now

Carlock

Keith Carlock

We put your questions to the session master! The John Mayer/Rudder/Sting/anyone who's anyone drummer answers your questions on gear, preparing for sessions, just how he keeps getting these monster gigs and a whole load more. We also get a glimpse at Keith's kit and look back at some of his biggest shows.



PLUS: Keith gives an exclusive drum lesson on this month's Rhythm CD!



INTERVIEWED



Trevor Lawrence Jr: The'Drum Pimp' talks us through his eclectic career



Chris Hayden on a huge year behind the kit for Florence and the Machine



Andy Hurley gives us the lowdown on The Damned Things



Omar Hakim tells you all you need to know about practice, technique and being in the moment



Plus: Our look at 2011's hottest new gear!



GEAR REVIEWED

2Box Electronic Drum Kit

Stagg Vintage Cymbals

Odery Fluence Fusion Drum Kit

PP300 Drum Kit

PDP Blackout Snare Drum

Remo Djembes



ON THE RHYTHM CD

Learn tracks by Thin Lizzy, Cream and The Drums

Plus improve your double bass skills with Jason Bowld's latest Double Kick Drills lesson

Take an exclusive guest lesson from Keith Carlock



WIN

Bag yourself a set of Istanbul Agop cymbals worth almost £600!

You can pick a copy up for all good newsagents or order online at www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk.

Read more: Pearl Session Studio Select