Drumming galore at Mashu Studios fest

Gold

Drums are taking centre stage at Mashu Studios this weekend as three clinicians take part in a percussion-packed evening.



John Godly, Simon Roberts and Mark Smith will put on demos at the South London studios' 29 January drum festival. The event takes place at Tooting's The Long Room Inn.



Goldy will put on a lesson in hard rock focusing on double bass technique, before Roberts looks at punk rock and pop.



Smith will round things off by showcasing his jazz and metal skills in what promises to be a real mixed bag of an evening.



Tickets are available now for £5. For more details call 020-8647-7801.