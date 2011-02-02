Drummer injury curtails KOL tour

KOL

Kings of Leon have been forced to postpone the latest leg of their never-ending tour schedule as drummer Nathan Followill recovers from surgery.

The sticksman is going under the knife due to a troublesome bicep.

Followill said on his Twitter page: "Sorry to all the fans in Australia and South Africa. "My bum wing needs more time to heal but we'll be back later this year. Sorry again."

The news comes hot on the heels of the drummer continuing a war of words with Glee creator Ryan Murphy. The pair have clashed over Kings Of Leon refusing to allow the sugary sweet TV show to Glee up 'Use Somebody'. Take a look at Nathan's Twitter page for the latest catty comments being slung between the two, all of which we're far to civilised to reprint here.