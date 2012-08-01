Drum news roundup: Sabian, Josh Freese and more
Drum news roundup: Sabian, Josh Freese and more
Here’s a whistle-stop of the latest goings on in the drum world for you, featuring new gear from Sabain and Regal Tip and the latest projects from Josh Freese and Jason Bowld.
After recently announcing that the Vault line would be discontinued, Sabian has revealed that many of the metals under this range will move into their AAX, AA, HHX or HH family.
“It’s a move designed to simplify our cymbal line, something our distributors and dealers have been asking us to do for years,” announced Sabian President Andy Zildjian. “Vault had just grown too big – and with the radically different cymbal models in Vault, it was getting harder and harder to give it an identity that made sense to customers.”
Regal Tip has launched a trio of new stick sets. The company is releasing the Brian Tichy Tish Stix priced £13.99. As well as the Whitesnake man’s signature sticks, Regal Tip is also now offering the Mayhem Mallet (£34.99) and Anarchy X (£13.49).
In artist news, Jason Bowld is hitting the road later this year with AxeWound. The Rhythm tutor will head on a six-date tour from 1 October, which is also the day that the band’s debut album, Vultures, is released.
Josh Freese has just finished work on a 28-track collection of loops. Josh Freese Drumloops is available now for $3.99 from here.