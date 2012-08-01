Drum news roundup: Sabian, Josh Freese and more

After recently announcing that the Vault line would be discontinued, Sabian has revealed that many of the metals under this range will move into their AAX, AA, HHX or HH family.

“It’s a move designed to simplify our cymbal line, something our distributors and dealers have been asking us to do for years,” announced Sabian President Andy Zildjian. “Vault had just grown too big – and with the radically different cymbal models in Vault, it was getting harder and harder to give it an identity that made sense to customers.”