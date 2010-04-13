Drum greats ready to release solo records

Summer 2010 is shaping up to be the season of the jazz drummer solo album.

We´ve just got our hands on Cindy Blackman´s latest effort, which pays tribute to the work of the legendary Tony Williams.

Cindy said: “Tony's impact was so great on me that I celebrate him every day of my life. Every time I think about music, I celebrate Tony because I celebrate that level of virtuosity.”

The album, which is titled Another Lifetime On Four Quarters and is released in June, shows Cindy´s versatility across its 11 tracks, illustrating that she is equally adept whether laying down jazz, funk or rock beats.

It´s not just Cindy that has been working on a solo record.

Stanton Moore will release Groove Alchemy on 24 May.

The 12-track CD marks the final chapter in Stanton´s Groove Alchemy trio, which also includes an instructional book and DVD, and we can´t wait to hear it for ourselves.

As if that wasn´t enough to keep you entertained all summer long, another jazz drumming powerhouse is releasing a record in the coming months.

Lenny White, best known for his spell at the stool for Chick Corea´s Return To Forever, will release Anomaly in May.

To tide you over until then, check out Lenny in full flow in the clip below.