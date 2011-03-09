Dream Theater announce UK dates

Dream theater

© Tim Mosenfelder/Corbis

Dream Theater have added two UK headline shows to go with their bill-topping slot at this summer's High Voltage festival. Take a look below for full details.



Not only can you catch the prog champions at the Classic Rock-backed Victoria Park rockathon on 24 July, but you can also check out their brand new, and as yet still to be announced, line-up at Doncaster and Wolverhampton on 22 and 23 July respectively.



So, now all we need to know is who will be behind the kit for these dates. They're keeping their cards very close to their chests, aren't they?!