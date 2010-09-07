Deftones announce UK shows

Deftones have announced details of their 2010 UK tour. Abe Cunningham and the boys have revealed a seven-date jaunt, and they're taking Coheed and Cambria out with them.
You can catch this mouth-watering (and potentially ear-shattering) prospect on the following days in November:
12: Glasgow Academy
13: Leeds Academy
14: Manchester Apollo
15: Southampton Guildhall
17: Brixton Academy
19: Nottingham Rock City
20: Birmingham Academy
Take a look at the clips below (of Deftones in full flight and a technical masterclass from Coheed's Chris Pennie) to see why you have to get yourself to one of these shows. Tickets are on sale from Friday.
