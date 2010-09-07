Deftones announce UK shows

Deftones

Deftones have announced details of their 2010 UK tour. Abe Cunningham and the boys have revealed a seven-date jaunt, and they're taking Coheed and Cambria out with them.



You can catch this mouth-watering (and potentially ear-shattering) prospect on the following days in November:



12: Glasgow Academy

13: Leeds Academy

14: Manchester Apollo

15: Southampton Guildhall

17: Brixton Academy

19: Nottingham Rock City

20: Birmingham Academy



Take a look at the clips below (of Deftones in full flight and a technical masterclass from Coheed's Chris Pennie) to see why you have to get yourself to one of these shows. Tickets are on sale from Friday.