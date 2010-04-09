Damien Schmitt to co-headline Meinl Drum festival

Damien Schmitt is the latest star name to be added to the Meinl Drum Festival line up.

The Frenchman, who has performed with Jean-Luc Ponty, Yannick Noah and many, many more, will co-headline the event.

He joins a stellar line up which includes Thomas Lang, Dave Mackintosh, Chris Coleman, Oli Rubow, Bertil Mark and Gergo Borlai.

The show takes place in Gutenstetten on 26 June.



You can catch a glimpse of Damien´s enviable skills in the video below.

For more information on the Meinl Drum Festival, click here.