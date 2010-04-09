More

Damien Schmitt to co-headline Meinl Drum festival

French star signs up for German event

Damien Schmitt is the latest star name to be added to the Meinl Drum Festival line up.

The Frenchman, who has performed with Jean-Luc Ponty, Yannick Noah and many, many more, will co-headline the event.

He joins a stellar line up which includes Thomas Lang, Dave Mackintosh, Chris Coleman, Oli Rubow, Bertil Mark and Gergo Borlai.

The show takes place in Gutenstetten on 26 June.

You can catch a glimpse of Damien´s enviable skills in the video below.

For more information on the Meinl Drum Festival, click here.