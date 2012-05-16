Confirmed: Bill Ward out of Black Sabbath reunion

Sabbath

Bill Ward has confirmed that he won't be behind the kit for any of Black Sabbath's reunion shows.

The drummer had earlier claimed he was waiting for a "signable contract" before he would commit to the gigs, which include a show at Birmingham's O2 Academy this Saturday.

A new statement from Ward confirms that such a deal has not come to pass.

"I am passionate in my desire to play with the band and I'm very, very sorry. I was particularly excited to play alongside Tony after the recent treatments he underwent. I wanted that to become a reality.

"I couldn't help feeling some resentment towards the failure to reach an agreement, the failure to remember where we came from - the failure to be brothers, as we once were."

