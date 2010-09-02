Chickenfoot to record without Chad?

Chad smith

Could Chickenfoot be able to head into the studio without Chad Smith? It sounds very much like that could be the case…



That's according to the band's poodle-haired, tequila loving frontman Sammy Hagar anyway. Hagar told the Pulse of Radio that Chad's Chili Peppers schedule could get in the way of the 'Foot's plans.



He said: "To me, Chad is Chickenfoot. But Chad's, you know, the Chili Peppers are, they've been writing for a year and they haven't even started recording, and I just don't see a window now.

"'Cause once they start recording, Chad's never gonna be able to get a break, and then when they're done with that, they're gonna go out on the road for a year and a half. So we really don't know what to do right now, but I think we're gonna probably play with a few different guys and see what happens."



