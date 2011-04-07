Chad Wackerman announced for Rhythmfest 2011

Drum

© Ray McMahon/Corbis

Rhythmfest is returning later this year and a host of top-draw drummers have been confirmed already.

The educational extravaganza takes place in Cheltenham between 30 July and 5 August. 2011 sees the guys at Rhythmfest start the first of five years celebrating the work of Frank Zappa, so fittingly former Zappa sticksman Chad Wackerman has been confirmed on the bill.

He lines up alongside Pete Riley, James Hester, Pete Lockett, Erik Stams, Colin Woolway and more on an incredibly diverse and talented roster of teachers.

For more details head to www.rhythmfest.co.uk.