Carmine Appice book has 'crazy orgies... and Fred Astaire'

Carmine

Vanilla Fudge sticksman Carmine Appice has spoken about penning his autobiography, and it sounds like a pretty jaw-dropping read.

Titled The International Rock Guide to Hotel Wrecking, the book was written while Appice was sidelined from drumming as he recovered from shoulder surgery.

He told TheRepublic.com: "It's going to be a wild book — I got some of the crazy orgies, then I got some of the stuff with Gregory Peck and Fred Astaire."

Explaining this somewhat jarring mix, he added: "They [Peck and Astaire] used to see us play when I was with Rod [Stewart]. I gave Fred Astaire one of my books with a message in it: Good luck with the book, I hope it helps you, lots of luck, Carmine Appice. Next thing I know, I got a letter from Fred Astaire, which is in a frame and will be in the book: Hi, Carmine Appice, thank you for the book with the lovely message, I've enjoyed your work many times. Love, Fred Astaire. I go, 'Wow.'"