Brazil, Mackintosh and more confirmed for RhythmFest 2010

A host of heavyweight names have been confirmed for one of the year´s top drumming events.

Karl Brazil, Gary Husband, Jerry Brown and Troy Miller are among the big hitters confirmed for RhythmFest 2010.

Dragonforce´s blast beat specialist Dave Mackintosh also forms part of the course´s impressive roster of sticksmen.

Mark Whitlam, James Hester and Rhythm regulars Colin Woolway and Erik Stams will also be on hand in their capacity as tutors at the event.

Now in its tenth year, and making its debut in Cheltenham (after previously being staged in Bath), the course is set to feature a schedule filled with artist performances, workshops and classes.

This veritable feast of all things drumming gets underway on 31 July and runs until 6 August.

For more information visit

www.rhythmfest.co.uk