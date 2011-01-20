Black Crowes announce UK dates

Gorman

Back in August Steve Gorman told us that Black Crowes were unlikely to bring their farewell tour to Europe as they were "not seeing offers". Well, it sounds like some offers finally did come in.



The Crowes are heading to the UK in the summer as part of the European leg of their swansong jaunt.



You can catch the Crowes at the following gigs:



11 July: Manchester Academy

12 and 13 July: Shepherds Bush Empire



