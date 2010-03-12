Big Linda drummer speaks on singer’s departure

Hotly-tipped prog rockers Big Linda are on the lookout for a new singer.

The band´s livewire drummer Geoff Holroyde told Rhythm´s sister title Classic Rock that frontman Rob Alder has turned his back on a life of rock ‘n roll to become a carpenter.

He said: “Rob had taken a six-week carpentry course, although that was supposed to be so he could earn money while in the band. But then Rob said that he was leaving, to concentrate on the carpentry!

“To be honest, I don´t think he could step up a level, which is what we needed with the new record. But it has left us wondering what to do next.”

