Best of the Blog: In pictures: Recommended bass drum mics
Shure Beta 52
A neutral, modern mic. Forward lower mid range. Suitable for rock, pop and indie.
Audix D6
Aggressive and forward modern mic. Exaggerated top and bottom end. Great for hard rock, metal, anything requiring ‘click’ and ‘punch’.
AKG D112
Slightly scooped lower mid, accentuated upper mid. A modern classic suitable for a wide range of styles.
AKG D12 E
The predecessor of the D112. A legendary vintage microphone sadly no longer in production. Flat and neutral, with a full low mid frequency response. Fantastic for indie or any application requiring thud with less ‘click’.
BeyerDynamic TG D70D
A very flexible microphone with switchable EQ for different applications.