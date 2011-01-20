Avenged Sevenfold reveal new drummer

Avenged

© Robb Cohen./Retna Ltd./Corbis

Arin Ilejay has been named as Avenged Sevenfold's new drummer. Take a look below to see how he got the gig.



The former Confide sticksman joins up with the band after Mike Portnoy split with A7X towards the end of last year.



A statement from the band said: "We recently asked several friends who knew Jimmy and his style, and also knew our music and each of our personalities to suggest drummers to tour with us starting this year.



"Our long time studio drum tech, Mike Fasano, recommended Arin Ilejay. We've rehearsed with Arin and have been impressed with his technical skills, attitude and work ethic. We're very excited to tour with Arin and hope all of you will give him the warm welcome to the family we have."



A7X have been without a full-time drummer since the death of Jimmy 'The Rev' Sullivan in December 2009.