Asaf Sirkis tour dates announced

Asaf Sirkis has just announced a host of new tour dates. Check below to see where and when you can catch the jazz drumming virtuoso.
The Israeli-born sticksman will be performing with his trio at the following shows;
28 April: The Fat Fowl, Bradford On Avon
7 May: The Hideaway, London
8 May: The Future Inns, Bristol
9 May: The Clifford Arms, Shaldon
11 May: The Cellar Bar, Southill Park, Bracknell
14 May: After Eight Series, Rodewald Suite,Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
15 May: Ipswich Jazz Club
3 June:The Guitar festival, Front Room at the Southbank Centre, London
15 June: The 606 Club, London
29 June: Brutally Honest Club at The Rafa, Chatham
To keep up to date with Asaf's latest shows and release keep an eye on www.asafsirkis.com.