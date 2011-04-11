Asaf Sirkis tour dates announced

Asaf sirkis

Asaf Sirkis has just announced a host of new tour dates. Check below to see where and when you can catch the jazz drumming virtuoso.

The Israeli-born sticksman will be performing with his trio at the following shows;

28 April: The Fat Fowl, Bradford On Avon

7 May: The Hideaway, London

8 May: The Future Inns, Bristol

9 May: The Clifford Arms, Shaldon

11 May: The Cellar Bar, Southill Park, Bracknell

14 May: After Eight Series, Rodewald Suite,Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

15 May: Ipswich Jazz Club

3 June:The Guitar festival, Front Room at the Southbank Centre, London

15 June: The 606 Club, London

29 June: Brutally Honest Club at The Rafa, Chatham

To keep up to date with Asaf's latest shows and release keep an eye on www.asafsirkis.com.