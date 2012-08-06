Animal Custom Drums partners with TCT

drum

Animal Custom Drums has joined forces with the Teenage Cancer Trust.

The link-up will see the drum building company donate a percentage of money made from the sale of each and every snare and kit.

A statement from Animal said: "Animal have committed to donate a percentage of monies from the profit of each and every sale of snare drums and drum kits, having always strived to support charitable causes this is the next step in the support of a truly worthwhile and hugely important charity."

