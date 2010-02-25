Aerosmith reveal Euro dates

Aerosmith have announced a full European tour.

The US rockers have added a stop-off at London´s O2 Arena on 15 June to their festival-closing appearance at Download.

Check out the full list of dates on the Cocked, Loaded And Ready To Rock tour below.

10 June: Sweden Rocks Festival

13 June: Download Festival, UK

15 June: O2 Arena, UK

18 June: Bucharest, Romania

20 June: Athens Olympic Stadium, Greece

23 June: Nijmegen Goeffert Park, Holland

25 June: Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

27 June: Barcelona St Jordi Arena, Spain

29 June: Paris Bercy Arena, France

01 July: Prague 02 Arena, Czech Republic

03 July: Venice Festival, Italy

Of course an Aerosmith announcement is no great surprise to readers of the Rhythm blog, after we revealed earlier today that news from the Aero camp was on the way.