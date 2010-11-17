A Drummer's Perpective book available to pre-order

A drummer's perspective book cover

Available to pre-order today, A Drummer's Perspective is a fantastic collection of over 200 photographs celebrating the world of drumming.

This large format book brings together some amazing unseen photographs of legendary drummers. It is a unique collection of pictures taken by the author David Phillips, who has been given rare access on stage and behind the scenes to many of the biggest bands in the world.

These images capture the raw emotion and sheer excitement of playing live: You'll be able to see the view from behind the kit on stage in front of tens of thousands of people, get up close to the action at sound checks and see exceptional shots of some of the most amazing rock concerts and festivals.

Each picture is accompanied with details of where and when it was taken, recollections and anecdotes from the author, together with tour memorabilia such as backstage and photo passes. Renowned drummer Terry Bozzio has also written the foreword.

The book features over one hundred drumming legends from every genre and includes new photos of Dave Grohl, Joey Jordison, Zak Starkey, Ginger Baker, Dominic Howard, Neil Peart, Nicko McBrain, Mitch Mitchell, Roger Taylor, Dennis Chambers, Mike Portnoy, Nick Mason, Alex Acuña, Dave Weckl, Josh Freese, Chad Smith, Joey Castillo, Thomas Lang and the list goes on and on!

The collection of images gives a fascinating insight to drummers, their playing and their world. This coffee table book retails for £29.99 and can be purchased exclusively from www.music-images.co.uk. It will go on sale from December 6th 2010 and pre-orders can be placed via the website before this to reserve your copy in time for Christmas.