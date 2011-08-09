5 things you can learn in Rhythm 193

Summer rhythm

The Summer issue of Rhythm is out now and it's packed full of features, lessons, reviews and a ton more. In fact, there's so much that to help get you started we've put together a list of five things you can learn from the issue.

1. How Joey Castillo has been transformed from punk powerhouse to rock god

The Queens Of The Stone Age drummer tells us all about his ever-evolving style, building a watertight musical relationship with Josh Homme and his approach to the brand new Queens album. We also look around Joey's kit, delve into his punk roots and learn all about the band's punishing studio sessions in this huge 11-page cover feature.

2. Our verdict on the latest gear, CDs and DVDs

This month we run the rule over new gear from Natal, Mapex, Highwood, XM, Pearl, Remo and Supernova. Plus there's reviews of new CDs and DVDs from Jojo Mayer's Nerve, Carl Palmer, Ronnie Vannucci, Carmine Appice and more.

3. How Rick Allen returned from the brink as Def Leppard recorded Hysteria

25 years ago Rick Allen was still recovering from losing his left arm in a car crash. Within a year he was part of the biggest band on the planet. In this six-page interview we discuss Rick's drumming rebirth at the 1987 Monsters of Rock and the recording of the career-defining Hysteria.

4. Aynsley Dunbar's memories of a monstrous career

Anysley Dunbar has filled the drumstool for Frank Zappa, David Bowie, Whitesnake and a ton more. This month he talks to us about his incredible career, working with rock royalty and what he's up to today.

5. How to nail a pair of classic rock favourites and an indie megatune

Take a look at this month's Rhythm tuition disc and you'll be able to learn Van Halen's 'Jump', "I Want It All' by Queen and The Killers' 'Mr Brightside'.

For more pick up Rhythm 193. You'll find it in all good newsagents or you can order a copy from www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk.