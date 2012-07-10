5 drummers to check out from this month's Rhythm

Whether interviewing drummers on a squash/racketball court, reviewing cymbals as his alter-ego ‘Biert’ or doing mental – but brilliant – drum covers of songs by Metallica or Deftones, Brad’s a genius. His site Adventure Drums is proper funny, but also worth watching for his not inconsiderable ability behind his Ninja Turtle-wrapped kit. You can also read his words of wisdom in this month’s new bands Introducing section of Rhythm, where, surprisingly, he strongly advises you not to mess about behind the kit. Here he is giving Ilan Rubin a run for his money, claiming to be Paramore’s new drummer…