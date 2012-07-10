5 drummers to check out from this month's Rhythm
5 drummers to check out from this month's Rhythm
Every month we pack Rhythm with the most talented sticksman around. The August issue, out now, features these great players…
Brad Davis/Adventure Drums
Whether interviewing drummers on a squash/racketball court, reviewing cymbals as his alter-ego ‘Biert’ or doing mental – but brilliant – drum covers of songs by Metallica or Deftones, Brad’s a genius. His site Adventure Drums is proper funny, but also worth watching for his not inconsiderable ability behind his Ninja Turtle-wrapped kit. You can also read his words of wisdom in this month’s new bands Introducing section of Rhythm, where, surprisingly, he strongly advises you not to mess about behind the kit. Here he is giving Ilan Rubin a run for his money, claiming to be Paramore’s new drummer…
Carl Palmer
In case you’ve never heard of him, Carl was one-third of ’70s prog legends Emerson, Lake & Palmer. In this month’s Rhythm he reveals, somewhat shockingly considering the monumentally synth-tastic nature of ELP, that he doesn’t like playing with keyboards. Carl was also in ’80s soft rock behemoths Asia and has a new new keyboard-free trio, the Carl Palmer Band. But here he is at the California Jam with ELP in 1974, playing ‘Karn Evil 9’.
James Hester
James has a pretty diverse CV that includes Malakai, Portishead’s Geoff Barrow, Pitchshifter’s Mark Clayden and punk nutters Cars On Fire. He’s also a well-regarded drum educator and his fantastic drum book //Mind Over Meter// is well worth checking out. In this month’s mag he presents part two of his feature on How To Become A Remote Session Drummer, with a look at recording your drums. Here he is, though, playing a Cars On Fire track…
Pete Ray Biggin
Funky grooves, blistering solos and a pocket so deep you could live in it. That’s what given young funk drumming sensation Pete his reputation as one of the UK’s hottest talents. He’s played with everyone from Chaka Khan to Robbie Williams, Amy Winehouse to Incognito, and currently occupies the throne for ‘80s funksters Level 42.
John Jenkins
Having been drummer and Musical Director for Mike Skinner’s The Streets and Lily Allen, Johnny has built up a considerable reputation as the go-to guy for the big pop gigs. He’s currently lending his talents and experience to rapping UK pop sensation Example. Here’s Johnny talking Rhythm through his Chequerplate Drums and Percussion LED set-up.
Buy Rhythm today!
You'll find all this and more in the brand new issue of Rhythm, on sale in all good newsagents, onlineand on Apple Newsstandnow. It's packed with great drummers, fantastic new gear, awesome drum lessons, news and more!