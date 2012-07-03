August issue of Rhythm on sale now

Roger Taylor
Queen's Roger Taylor returns to the Rhythm cover and tells us all about 40 years with the rock legends. Taylor lets us in on the secrets of his sound, his influences and solo career and how he's keeping Queen's huge legacy alive. PLUS: A special foreword from Brian May.
INTERVIEWED
Will Hunt (Evanescence)
Johnny Jenkins (Example)
Carl Palmer (Asia)
Pete Ray Biggin
Benny Greb (Blue Touch Paper)
Richie Ramone
PLUS: Part two of our remote recording series, Simon Phillips' drum sound tips and a tour of Brian Downey's Thin Lizzy kit
REVIEWED
New albums, DVDs and books from Smashing Pumpkins, Asia,Shadows Fall and more.
GEAR
Drumcraft Series 8 drum kit
Tama SoundLab Project snare drums
Zildjian K Custom cymbals
Nord drum synthesiser
De Gregorio cajon
Paiste PST8 cymbals
ON THE RHYTHM CD
Learn the funktastic 'I Got The Feelin'' by James Brown, Metallica's iconic slow-burner 'Nothing Else Matters' and 'The Weight' by The Band. Plus, get to grips with metric shifts, paradiddle variations, reggae drops and more.
WIN
Win yourself a signed Queen book and cymbal
