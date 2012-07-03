August issue of Rhythm on sale now

August

Roger Taylor

Queen's Roger Taylor returns to the Rhythm cover and tells us all about 40 years with the rock legends. Taylor lets us in on the secrets of his sound, his influences and solo career and how he's keeping Queen's huge legacy alive. PLUS: A special foreword from Brian May.

INTERVIEWED

Will Hunt (Evanescence)

Johnny Jenkins (Example)

Carl Palmer (Asia)

Pete Ray Biggin

Benny Greb (Blue Touch Paper)

Richie Ramone

PLUS: Part two of our remote recording series, Simon Phillips' drum sound tips and a tour of Brian Downey's Thin Lizzy kit

REVIEWED

New albums, DVDs and books from Smashing Pumpkins, Asia,Shadows Fall and more.

GEAR

Drumcraft Series 8 drum kit

Tama SoundLab Project snare drums

Zildjian K Custom cymbals

Nord drum synthesiser

De Gregorio cajon

Paiste PST8 cymbals

ON THE RHYTHM CD

Learn the funktastic 'I Got The Feelin'' by James Brown, Metallica's iconic slow-burner 'Nothing Else Matters' and 'The Weight' by The Band. Plus, get to grips with metric shifts, paradiddle variations, reggae drops and more.

WIN

Win yourself a signed Queen book and cymbal

You'll find all this and more in the brand new issue of Rhythm, on sale in all good newsagents, online and on Apple Newsstand now.