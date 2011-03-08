Loopmasters DJ Mixtools Vol 12 - Dubstep Vol1 review

If you want to stand out from the dubstep DJing crowd, take this for a spin.

DJ Mixtools collections follow the construction kit mantra, breaking down ready-made songs into their stems. The latest release sees dubstep take the stage, and with four full tracks broken down in chunks of either 32 or 64 bars, there's a lot to pick and choose from.

There are definitely enough beats and effects here to top up your third and fourth deck with 'filler' material for your DJ set (that's the primary idea behind this series), while the basslines and more melodic samples will be at home in the studio.

The production quality and overall vibe is convincing and the pack's well worth the £15 for heaps of flexible and high-quality dubstep samples, even if we are missing one-shots.