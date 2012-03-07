Best Service Nitron review

Synth-based sample packs are ten a penny, but Nitron stands head and shoulders above the vast majority of them.

Five years in the making, Nitron is a 3.3GB Kontakt library of 1040 patches, built on samples of over 50 of "the best-known and most interesting hardware and software synthesisers".

Any annoyance over the vague description evaporates as soon as you start playing the thing. Sound designer Urban Riedo has created a truly inspirational synth toolbox, packed with sounds suitable for urban and electronic tracks of all kinds.

One hundred and fifty punchy, focused bass patches sit alongside a huge stack of fat 'n' fierce leads, one of the best collections of 'chord' sounds we've ever heard (junglists are going to think all their Christmases have come at once), a (disappointingly small) set of beautiful pads and much more.

Kontakt's KSP scripting has been used to build in a well-thought-out set of editable parameters, including unison, legato, an ADSR envelope, a very capable filter and a nifty pitch envelope. Around 300 of the patches are multis, comprising two or more composite sample layers for blending and mixing.