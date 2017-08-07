Zoom’s LiveTrak L-12 could replace your mixer, recorder and audio interface

Many of us now wear multiple music making hats, working both in the studio and on stage, on our own and in collaboration. Zoom’s LiveTrak L-12 is designed to cater for those those who do their creative business in a wide variety of different situations, enabling you to “mix, record, monitor, playback and remix.”

As such, Zoom reckons that this is “the board that does it all.” There are 12 discrete channels (eight mono plus two stereo), with 14-track simultaneous recording and 12-track playback. You also get five powered headphone outputs, each of which can have its own custom (and saveable) mix.

As well as helping you to record your gig - SD cards are used for storage - the LiveTrak L-12 can also operate as a 14-in/4-out USB audio interface , with a class-compliant mode meaning iOS compatibility. There are built-in delay and reverb effects, too, while each channel comes with a compressor and 3-band parametric EQ.

You can find out more on the Zoom website, while a feature list is below. It looks like the LiveTrak L-12 will be available in September priced at around $600/€600.

Zoom LiveTrak L-12 features