You're not dreaming, Deckard's Voice Eurorack synth module is coming

Owning a piece of Deckard’s Dream can soon be a reality, just as long as you’re into Eurorack, with the Black Corporation teasing a synth voice module derived from its CS-80 remake.

The Japanese-based firm took to Instagram to drop an image of the module, which it is touting as “an entry-level semi-modular synth”.

It also sports the same circuitry as its larger sibling, condensed into, what we're presuming, a far more affordable price-point.

Deckard’s Voice looks to be coming this autumn and we’ll keep you updated of any developments.