You're not dreaming, Deckard's Voice Eurorack synth module is coming

Replicant replicated

Deckard's Voice semi-modular synth voice module for Eurorack
(Image credit: Black Corporation)

Owning a piece of Deckard’s Dream can soon be a reality, just as long as you’re into Eurorack, with the Black Corporation teasing a synth voice module derived from its CS-80 remake.

The Japanese-based firm took to Instagram to drop an image of the module, which it is touting as “an entry-level semi-modular synth”.

It also sports the same circuitry as its larger sibling, condensed into, what we're presuming, a far more affordable price-point.

Deckard’s Voice looks to be coming this autumn and we’ll keep you updated of any developments.

We are excited to announce Deckard’s Voice - an entry level semi-modular synth from Black Corporation for eurorack systems. Sharing the same paradigm and circuit as it's bigger brother Deckard's Dream, trimmed down for eurorack and supplemented with the flexibility available only in a modular format. Shipping this autumn. #deckardsvoice #eurorack #deckardsdream #ddrm #blackcorporation Black Corporation

A photo posted by @blackcorporation_jp on Aug 6, 2019 at 3:20am PDT

