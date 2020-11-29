You can still save 95% ($895!) on this iZotope plugin bundle for Cyber Monday

If you're looking for Cyber Monday music deals you've come to the right place, and this is one of the maddest out there right now.

This mega bundle deal could very well be one of the best Black Friday plugin deals we see all year, however. Right now, you can grab a bundle of 9 of iZotope's well-regarded plugins, which would normally cost you $895, for a frankly ridiculous $49. Hit the link below now to check out the discount and details right away.

The plug-ins are delivered as downloads too, so this offer is a practical option in all territories globally.

This chunky plugin bundle kicks off with Ozone Elements, a suite of mastering modules that will give your mixes a radio-ready sheen. While elsewhere in the polish department RX Elements is designed to nix unwanted sounds that can mar an otherwise great recording.

On the mixing side, Neutron Elements supplies you with a batch of plugins, while Nectar Elements is designed for vocal tracks.

Exponential Audio’s Excalibur, Phoenix Verb, and R2 are reverb and multi-effects powerhouses, and the bundle is rounded out with Trash 2 and Iris 2 for adding grit, texture, and synth and modulation effects.

